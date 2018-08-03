Bill Clinton/James Patterson, Gregg Jarrett top Publishers Weekly best-sellers

Former President Bill Clinton again tops the hardcover fiction list with his and James Patterson's collaborative effort ”The President Is Missing.” Gregg Jarrett's “The Russia Hoax” is No. 1 for hardcover nonfiction. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “Thrawn: Alliances” by Timothy Zahn (Del Ray)

3. “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

4. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. “The Good Fight” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

7. “Spymaster” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

8. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

9. “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

10. ”When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

11. ”There There” by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

12. ”Clock Dance” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

13. ”The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

14. ”Ghosted” by Rosie Walsh (Viking/Dorman)

15. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

2. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

5. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

6. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “The Briefing” by Sean Spicer (Regnery)

8. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

9. “Indianapolis” by Vincent/Vladic (Simon & Schuster)

10.” Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive, Vol. 1 (Dark Horse)

11. ”The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

12. ”The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)

13. ”How to Change Your Mind” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Books)

14. ”Unfu*k Yourself” by Gary John Bishop (HarperOne)

15. ”Trump’s America” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)