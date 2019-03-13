R. Kelly wants to lower his child-support payments

R. Kelly heads to a courtroom in the Daley Center for a child support hearing on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

R. Kelly was back in domestic relations court Wednesday morning, a week after he was taken back into custody for failing to pay more than $160,000 in delinquent child support.

Kelly arrived about 9:20 a.m. Since the case is sealed, the courtroom was closed to the public.

Kelly’s publicist Darrell Johnson said the hearing is “just procedure” and Kelly’s camp is going to ask the judge to lower his requisite monthly child support payments

Last week, a Cook County judge ordered Kelly back to jail over his failure to pay the child support he owes to his ex-wife.

The singer — who was released from the jail just weeks earlier after he was charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse — has maintained that he is unable to go on tour and make money given the intense public scrutiny stemming from his criminal case and decades of allegations of sexual impropriety.

R. Kelly is back in domestic relations court this morning. A week ago today he was ordered back to jail over failure to pay more than $160K in delinquent child support

