R. Kelly back in custody

R. Kelly was taken into custody Wednesday after a child support hearing at the Daley Center.

He was taken out the back of the courtroom with his hands behind his back. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says Kelly is headed back to Cook County Jail.

A Cook County judge last month issued an order that would send Kelly to jail if he doesn’t pay $161,663 he owes his ex-wife by 10 a.m. Wednesday. The singer also is due at a hearing in the child support case at the Daley Center at 2 p.m.

Kelly late last month struggled to raise the $100,000 required to secure his release on $1 million bail on multiple counts of sexual abuse in four separate cases charged by the Cook County State’s Attorney office. The singer spent three nights in jail before a suburban woman — a fan who met him on a Lake Michigan cruise in the fall — put up the $100,000.

At his bond hearing on the sex abuse cases, the judge denied a request from prosecutors to hold Kelly in jail until he had both posted bond and paid his child support.

All records in Kelly’s 2009 divorce from dancer Andrea Kelly are sealed, but a copy of a judge’s order on his failure to pay child support was among records that became public during his bond hearing. Judge Lori Rosen on Feb. 6 ordered Kelly be jailed unless he paid the bulk of the $194,000 he owed for child support, accrued interest, and educational expenses. But the order gave Kelly until Wednesday to make payment.

It’s common for judges to order people to jail for unpaid child support. Based on the order, Kelly could be a likely candidate to land in jail if he doesn’t pay up by the deadline, said Alyssa Mogul, a family law attorney at Chicago-based Grund & Leavitt. Kelly owes a large amount of money, and has gone a long time without paying — did not appear to have offered a significant defense of his actions at the last hearing, said Mogul, who is not involved in the Kelly case.

“It appears he’s had his due process,” Mogul said. “It’s time with him to comply with the order. … Judges don’t like it when people don’t follow their orders.”

Kelly’s criminal defense lawyer, Steve Greenberg, said after the bond hearing that despite a decades-long career and millions of records sold, the singer’s finances are “a mess.” Kelly’s income took a significant hit after he was dropped by his record label amid public outcry over allegations of sexual abuse of minors raised in the Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Kelly for months had dodged service from Andrea Kelly’s lawyers, which prevented the child support demands from moving forward in court, said David France, manager for Andrea Kelly, but the unpaid balance he owed his wife continued to build.

“Mr. Kelly has more than 20 people on his staff who, needless to say, are being paid,” France said. “He is not without means. Not until he was arrested did he say he didn’t have any money.”

Contributing: Andy Grimm