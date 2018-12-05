R. Kelly documentary screening evacuated following threats

NEW YORK — A screening of an upcoming documentary detailing abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly was evacuated after phone threats were made to the Manhattan location where it was being held.

The New York Police Department says the threats to the NeueHouse Madison Square came in Tuesday night when it was hosting a screening of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” series.

The NYPD says officers determined there was no immediate threat but decided to have the attendees exit out of an abundance of caution. The NYPD is investigating.

According to hollywoodreporter.com, the call, from an anonymous male caller, came from Chicago.

Among those attending the screening were #MeToo activist Tarana Burke and Kitti Jones, Jerhonda Pace, Lisa Van Allen and Asante McGee who have accused Kelly of sexual assault or misconduct.

The series looks at the singer’s history, and allegations that he has sexually abused women and girls. He has denied doing anything wrong. It airs in early January.