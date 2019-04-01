R. Kelly’s lawyer wants emails between Avenatti, state’s attorney’s office

R. Kelly’s lawyer has demanded law enforcement officials preserve all communications between Cook County prosecutors and embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, Thursday filed a motion for production, seeking a hearing for Monday morning in Kelly’s sex abuse cases. The request came just days after Avenatti was charged in a federal indictment with trying to extort a multimillion-dollar payment from sporting goods company Nike. Kelly is not expected to appear at Monday’s hearing.

In February, Avenatti said he gave the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office a VHS tape of Kelly having sex with an underage girl, a video that was used as evidence in one of the four cases of criminal sexual abuse the singer faces. At Kelly’s bond hearing, prosecutors described the video of the singer and an underage girl identified as “R.L.” engaging in sex acts and noted the singer and the girl both made reference to her age: 14 years old.

Avenatti, who rose to national prominence representing pornographic movie actress Stormy Daniels, who received a six-figure payout from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney ahead of the 2016 election, also represents several women who claim they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the Chicago-born Kelly.

In a motion filed Monday morning, Greenberg requests access to all communications between Avenatti and the state’s attorney’s office and claimed the office leaned heavily on claims made by Avenatti and his clients in making the decision to charge Kelly in the four cases, which deal with allegations made as far back as 1998.

“From (evidence) that has been tendered it appears that the only ‘investigation’ done before these charges were brought (in 3 of the 4 cases) was a State’s Attorney investigator reading old reports, an interview with a Michael Avenatti client, and the prosecutors speaking with Avenatti,” Greenberg wrote in his motion. “The lack of any meaningful investigation of these stale allegations is outrageous.”

Greenberg also alleges potential bias on the part of State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, citing Foxx’s public statements about sexual abuse she suffered as a child, her public call for victims of R. Kelly to come forward after the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary aired in January, and her handling of a case involving another celebrity defendant: Jussie Smollett. Foxx recused herself from Smollett’s case a week before the actor was charged in the alleged hoax attack because she had talked about the case with a relative of Smollett’s and Democratic fundraiser Tina Tchen.

“Plainly, this particular State’s Attorney is able to be influenced and wowed, as evidenced by the facts of her recusal and the subsequent series of events in the Jussie Smollett case,” Greenberg wrote, with a footnote adding that Smollett’s lead attorney, Mark Geragos, was an unindicted co-conspirator in Avenatti’s alleged extortion of Nike.

“Here there are serious questions whether these attorneys influenced their clients and the narrative. There are serious questions whether Kim Foxx was bullied or just simply manipulated by Avenatti and others,” Greenberg wrote. “The communications are key to uncovering answers.”