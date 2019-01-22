Judge restricts use of R. Kelly’s studio building

City employees from the Department of Buildings on Wednesday morning going into a warehouse being rented to singer R. Kelly. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Chicago warehouse rented by R. Kelly can only be used between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and only for recording studio purposes, a Cook County judge ordered Tuesday.

The Near West Side building’s second floor is now off limits, as well, after building inspectors found faulty stairs.

Officials from the Chicago Department of Buildings found evidence of several building code violations during their hourlong inspection Jan. 16.

The inspectors’ court-ordered access was obtained by the city amid allegations that the building had been altered illegally.

More to come.

