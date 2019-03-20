R. Kelly will seek permission to leave U.S. for Dubai concert

R. Kelly walks out of the Daley Center after a hearing in domestic relations court, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

R. Kelly wants permission from a judge to fly to Dubai for a concert series this spring while the singer is free on bond awaiting trial on sex abuse charges, his lawyer said.

Kelly, who is not allowed to leave Illinois and surrendered his passport after a bond hearing last month, will file a motion to travel at a hearing Friday, Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, said Wednesday. Greenberg said he turned over a copy of the request, detailing the singer’s travel arrangements, to prosecutors earlier this week.

Even before the singer was indicted on sexual abuse charges involving four victims, three of them underage girls, Kelly had suffered financially amid the furor over allegations against him in the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary series that first aired in January.

A string of U.S. venues canceled his bookings and the #muteRKelly online campaign caused a decline in his music sales and downloads, Greenberg said, but Kelly still is able to find interested concert venues abroad.

“He needs to be able to work like anyone else who is free on bond, and the law needs to be adaptable,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg said he would be go to travel with the singer as a “chaperone,” if it would enable Kelly to travel.

Despite a string of hit albums over his decadeslong career, Greenberg has said Kelly’s finances are in disarray. The singer twice spent three-night stints in the Cook County Jail in recent weeks because he couldn’t come up with six-figure sums to either post bond or pay child support.

After he was arrested on the sex assault cases in February, Kelly lingered in jail until a woman who said she was a friend posted the $100,000 he needed to go free on bond. He landed in jail again over $161,000 in back child support, and remained locked up until an anonymous friend put up the money to secure his release.

Kelly turned over his passport at his bond hearing in February, and Greenberg said at the time that Kelly hadn’t used it once since it was issued several years earlier.

Located on the eastern edge of the Persian Gulf, Dubai is the largest city in the United Arab Emirates.

Last spring, concert organizers at UIC Pavilion canceled his appearance at the “Pre-Mother’s Day Love Jam” amid outcry from student groups and staff.

In January, state officials denied a permit to use the State Fairgrounds in Springfield for a spring break concert headlined by Kelly, citing security concerns related to likely protests to Kelly’s appearance.

After his arrest on sex abuse charges in February, organizers of a concert in Germany canceled a contract to host an R. Kelly concert scheduled for April.

