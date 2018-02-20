Radiohead to kick off 2018 North American tour in Chicago

Radiohead today announced its North American summer tour kicking off July 7 in Chicago.

The band is touring behind its 2016 release “A Moon Shaped Pool,” which was followed by last year’s 20th anniversary reissue of “OK Computer.”

Tickets will be on sale beginning February 23. Visit radiohead.com for info.

Radiohead will be playing some headline shows in North America during July and August 2018, please visit https://t.co/ri8Ff5KEDy for full details. pic.twitter.com/PsNGZ4jwD4 — Radiohead (@radiohead) February 20, 2018

Here are the dates for the upcoming North American trek per today’s announcement: