Rahm seeks amusement tax redo — with some paying less, others more

Patrons of many community theater groups and bars and restaurants featuring live music will get a break under Mayor Rahm’s Emanuel new budget proposal — but fans attending cultural events at larger venues will see an increase.

As part of his 2018 budget, Emanuel will propose an elimination of the 5 percent amusement tax on tickets for live cultural events at venues with a capacity of 1,500 or less, according to a news release. The current cut-off for venues to avoid paying the tax is a seating capacity of 750 or less.

“Chicago’s neighborhoods are filled with community theater groups and live music venues. They are part of the fabric of our communities, and a part of what makes Chicago so unique,” Emanuel said in a statement. “I don’t think we should stifle the culture of our neighborhoods by taxing Thalia Hall in Pilsen or the Metro in Lakeview at the same rate we’re taxing a 40,000 seat concert venue.”

The proposal doubles the threshold of venues exempt from the tax, which benefits mid-sized cultural venues that are more likely to be located in neighborhoods, drive local economics and “showcase Chicago’s emerging talent,” according to a city news release.

The revamping of the city amusement tax code will also raise the taxes on all venues seating more than 1,500 to the same 9 percent amusement tax that sporting events are currently subject to. Under the old system, basketball or hockey games at the United Center were subject to a 9 percent tax, while concerts operated under the 5 percent tax.

The combined changes will result in a $15.8 million increase in tax revenue, city officials said.