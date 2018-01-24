Rainn Wilson to join Steppenwolf cast



You probably know him best as “Dwight Schrute,” the role he has played for nine seasons on NBC’s “The Office,” or perhaps you recall his previous television foray as assistant mortician Arthur Martin in HBO’s “Six Feet Under.”

But soon, actor-comedian Rainn Wilson will be on stage at Steppenwolf Theatre, starring in the world premiere of Matthew-Lee Erlbach’s “The Doppelgänger (An International Farce),” which is being described as a work that “exposes the personal greed behind First World exploitation.” It will be directed by Tina Landau.

Wilson, a New Trier High School grad who has worked in the theater, and also has earned a SAG Award and Emmy nomination, will play the role of Thomas Irdley/Jimmy, a hapless American sent to Africa. Also in the cast will be Steppenwolf ensemble members Alana Arenas, Audrey Francis, Ora Jones, Sandra Marquez and James Vincent Meredith.

“The Doppelgänger” will run April 5 – May 27. For tickets call 312) 335-1650 or visit http://www.steppenwolf.org.