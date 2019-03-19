Ramones stage play ‘Four Chords and a Gun’ set for Chicago dates

Take note: This is not a musical.

But it is a story centered on one of punk rock’s most iconic bands.

“Four Chords and a Gun,” a play about the Ramones and Phil Spector and the 1979 recording session for “End of the Century,” will run at Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) beginning May 19. The show is written by actor/playwright and lifelong Ramones fan John Ross Bowie (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Speechless”).

“I don’t know that this story about artistic conflict and betrayal and resentment would be served by the ‘Jersey Boys’ treatment,” Bowie told the Toronto Star in an interview. “I’m not taking anything away from ‘Jersey Boys,’ but I don’t think that’s what this is. I think this needs to be a smaller, more intimate kitchen sink drama.”

According to the official announcement Tuesday, the play “delves into the personal tensions between the punk band members as well as their often-violent struggles with Spector. It’s a powerful story both funny and touching – which explores the Ramones, Linda Daniele (the woman who loved two of them) and the charismatic, destructive Spector.”

There also will be a 20-minute “concert” of Ramones hits at the conclusion of every performance by the show’s band.

Tickets, $39.95-$69.95, go on sale at 10 March 20 at broadwayinchicago.com