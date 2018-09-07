Rapper Mac Miller dead following apparent overdose

Mac Miller, the Philadelphia rapper and ex-boyfriend of Ariana Grande, has died following an apparent drug overdose, TMZ reported Friday. He was 26.

The website reported that police responded to a 911 call to Miller’s home around noon Friday, where they found a deceased male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller has struggled with substance abuse for a long time, most recently coming to light after his breakup with Grande.

In May, Grande tweeted about their volatile relationship, saying, in part: “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s— together is a very major problem. let’s please stop doing that. … Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

The couple had dated for nearly two years before Grande broke it off in May.

Earlier this summer, Miller was involved in a traffic incident in the San Fernando Valley area, fleeing the scene of the crash and later reportedly telling police he was driving drunk.

Miller was scheduled to play the Aragon Ballroom on Dec. 3. He played Lollapalooza in 2016.

In a 2012 interview, Miller eerily discussed overdosing: