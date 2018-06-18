Rapper XXXTentacion reported dead after shooting in Florida

Rapper XXXTentaction, 23, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, is reported dead after a shooting in Florida, according to TMZ.

Police reportedly believe he may have been the victim of a robbery — dispatch audio report a Louis Vuitton bag was taken from his vehicle, witnesses heard multiple gun shots and found him sitting without a pulse inside the vehicle.

Originally from Plantation, Florida, the rapper recently rose in mainstream hip-hop with a number one album on the Billboard 200 charts. In the midst of his success — he was in legal trouble, facing than a dozen felony charges and allegations of domestic violence.