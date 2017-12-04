Ravinia Festival cuts all ties with conductor James Levine

Just days after allegations of sexual misconduct were raised against legendary conductor James Levine, Ravinia Festival tonight issued a statement announcing it has severed all ties with the maestro:

“Based on recent accounts in the media regarding James Levine, Ravinia has severed all ties with the conductor who served as music director of the festival from 1973 through 1993. Levine was to begin a five-year term as Conductor Laureate in the summer of 2018. Ravinia maintains a zero-tolerance policy and culture on sexual harassment. We are deeply saddened by the allegations and sympathize with everyone who has been hurt.”

On Saturday, the New York Post first reported about the alleged misconduct by Levine, based on a 2016 Lake Forest police report from a now middle-aged man who alleged that as a teenager in the mid-1980s he’d had sexual encounters in the northern suburb with the conductor. Levine was serving as Ravinia’s music director at the time.

In 2016, Levine made a triumphant return to Ravinia for his first concert there in more than two decades. In April 2017, the festival named him Conductor Laureate, recognizing him “as one of the most significant conductors in history.” With the title came a five-year contract, which included a summer residency in 2018 and a series of concerts with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) at the Highland Park venue.

Earlier Monday, the CSO issued its own statement, which read in part: “The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association (CSOA) learned of the recent allegations against James Levine through reports in the media. The CSOA finds these allegations deeply troubling. … At this time, Mr. Levine is not scheduled to conduct future concerts with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Center.”

On Sunday, New York’s Metropolitan Opera suspended its relationship with its longtime conductor pending an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Levine spent 40 years with the prestigious opera company, from 1976 to 2016, until health reasons forced him to step down from his full-time position. He was subsequently named conductor emeritus.

In all, three men have raised allegations of sexual misconduct against Levine.