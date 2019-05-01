New books not to miss: ‘The Red Daughter,’ ‘Shergill Sisters,’ ‘Story of 9/11’

Balli Kaur Jaswal's "The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters" is a new book not to miss. | Provided photo

In search of something good to read? These are among the hottest new book releases.

Random House, $26

What it’s about: Josef Stalin’s only daughter, Svetlana Alliluyeva, flees her father’s brutal legacy, defecting from the Soviet Union for the United States in the 1960s. It’s the beginning of a strange and lonely search for self in a compelling historical tale that blends fact and fiction.

The buzz: Kirkus Reviews calls the book “an insightful and compelling saga of a woman desperately trying to escape her infamous past.”

HarperCollins, $29.99

What it’s about: As an investigative journalist for the Boston Globe at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Mitchell Zuckoff led a team that told the stories of the victims and their families. Based on those years of reporting, “Rise and Fall” is a detailed, graphic, heartbreaking and definitive portrait of that fateful day.

The buzz: “The horror and heroism of 9/11 are brought to life in this panoramic history,” Publishers Weekly says.

William Morrow, $26.99

What it’s about: Jaswal’s witty followup to “Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows” follows three Punjabi sisters who travel to India on a Sikh pilgrimage to scatter their mother’s ashes. They’ve never been close, but the journey starts to strengthen their bonds of sisterhood.

The buzz: “Teen and adult fans of women’s fiction will find much to appreciate here,” says Publishers Weekly.

Pamela Dorman Books/Viking, $26

What it’s about: Psychotherapist Ruth Hartland is a professional, but grief wins out when she meets a new patient who looks like her own troubled son, who disappeared a year-and-a-half earlier. Boundaries are crossed and hearts broken in this psychological thriller.

The buzz: Author Bev “Thomas melds astute psychological insight with powerful storytelling in this moving thriller,” Publishers Weekly says.

Knopf, $27.95

What it’s about: The LGBTQ advocate and Academy Award-winning screenwriter of “Milk” pays tribute to his religious and politically conservative mother Anne in a memoir of an enduring mother-son bond that transcends the deepest ideological divides.

The buzz: Kirkus Reviews calls the book “a terrifically moving memoir of the myriad complexities of family dynamics.”

Read more at USA Today.