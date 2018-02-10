Reg E. Cathey, known for ‘House of Cards,’ dead at 59

In this Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, Reg E. Cathey arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

NEW YORK — Emmy-winning actor Reg E. Cathey, best known for “House of Cards” and “The Wire,” has died.

Cathey died at age 59, according to a statement from Netflix published in numerous reports. No other details were given.

“The Wire” creator David Simon, announcing his death in a tweet on Friday, called him a “fine, masterful actor” and “delightful” person. Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock also tweeted tributes.

His final role was that of Luke Cage’s father in the upcoming season 2 of the Marvel/Netflix series “Luke Cage.”

The Huntsville, Alabama native was known for his deep voice and down to earth characters. Cathey’s portrayal of barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes in “House of Cards” brought him three Emmy nominations and one win, in 2015. His other credits included “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Associated Press