Fox cancels Chicago comedian Lil Rel Howery’s sitcom after 12 episodes

It’s 12 episodes and out for “Rel,” the Fox sitcom starting comedian Lil Rel Howery and based on his life in Chicago.

The Hollywood trades report that Fox decided against ordering a second season after modest ratings for the show’s initial episodes.

On “Rel,” which premiered in September, Howery played a version of himself working as a nurse on the West Side and rebounding after the abrupt end of his marriage. Though set in Chicago, it was taped in Los Angeles.

The supporting cast included veteran comedian Sinbad as Rel’s father.

Shortly after the season finale aired in January, “Rel” suffered a tragic setback when comedian Kevin Barnett, co-creator of the series with Howery, died at age 32.

Howery, known for his acclaimed movie work in “Get Out” and “Uncle Drew,” next will appear on the big screen in “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” starring Jillian Bell, and “Good Boys,” starring Jacob Tremblay.