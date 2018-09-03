Relocated archive opens history of Chicago and its parks to residents

The painstaking move of tens of thousands of drawings, texts and pictures to the archives of the Chicago Public Library puts Chicagoans in closer contact with the history of their parks and the city that grew up around them.

Photos from the archives:

The Chicago Park District’s archives are being moved into Chicago Public Library’s Special Collections at the Harold Washington Library Center. They document the growth of the city’s parks and the riots, rallies and recreation they have been home to for more than a century.

The archive – more than 161,000 documents and growing – is by far the largest the public library has ever taken on. The process of moving them has taken years. The variety of items in the collection, from blueprints for monumental building projects by make-no-little-plan architects to toys lent out by New Deal-era toy libraries, reflect the diverse uses Chicagoans have found for their parks.

“I think that’s why I never got bored [after] 28 years on one topic,” said Julia Bachrach, the Park District’s longtime historian and archivist. “Because it covers so many things, its so broad. It’s the most amazing institution in Chicago, the Chicago Park District. It was, and it is today.”

Important historical moments – the 1968 protests against the Democratic National Convention in Grant Park, the launch of the Special Olympics, the Century of Progress exhibition – are also captured in the archive.