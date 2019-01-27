Hunt competed in “The X-Factor” and appeared in “Nashville.” He is playing the part in “Rent” originated by Adam Pascal.

The high-energy rock musical by Jonathan Larson, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on WFLD-Channel 32, celebrates survival among the artists and homeless of New York’s East Village. It contains the memorable songs “Seasons of Love” and “Another Day.”

The cast also includes Broadway veteran Brandon Victor Dixon, recording artists Tinashe and Mario, and Vanessa Hudgens of “High School Musical.”

Stars from the original Broadway musical, including Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp and Taye Diggs, are expected to make cameos.

In a statement, the playwright’s sister, Julie Larson, said the “new cast has embodied the spirit of the show from day one and they embraced Brennin with positive and uplifting love in his moment of need.”