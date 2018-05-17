Richard Gray, dean of Chicago art gallery owners, dead at 89

Richard Gray, the dean of Chicago art dealers, has died.

Mr. Gray, 89, died in his sleep at his Gold Coast home Wednesday, according to his son Paul.

He opened the Richard Gray Gallery, now located at 875 N. Michigan, in 1963.

He and his wife, the former Mary Kay Lackritz, were generous benefactors to the Chicago Humanities Festival, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Arts Club of Chicago, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago, among other institutions.

A Hyde Park High School alumnus, he studied architecture at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

He was one of seven children born to Pearl and Edward Gray, a native of Kalisz, Poland, who came to America alone at 13 or 14. Edward Gray helped found a business in Pittsburgh to clean up buildings in the then-sooty city and eventually made his way to Chicago.

Richard Gray’s first business ventures were with his father. They manufactured phonographs and exercise machines with vibrating belts said to massage away fat.

But Mr. Gray always had an eye for design, tinkering with sculpture, according to his son, who will continue to operate the gallery.

“He was such a great son of Chicago,” said James Cuno, president and chief executive officer of the J. Paul Getty Trust in Los Angeles and former chief of the Art Institute. “He was not only the owner of an art gallery, a dealer, but he also was president” of the Art Dealers Association of America.

A service is planned Friday for family and close friends, with a larger memorial to come at a later date.