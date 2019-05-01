Actor Ricky Schroder arrested again after allegations of domestic violence

Actor Rick Schroder, pictured in 2016. Schroder has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence for the second time in a month. | Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Actor Ricky Schroder has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence for the second time in as many months.

The “NYPD Blue” and “Silver Spoons” alum was arrested early Wednesday. He was previously arrested on April 2.

Deputy Juanita Navarro, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told USA TODAY Wednesday that the Malibu/Lost Hills Station received a call about a domestic violence incident at 12:43 a.m.

“When deputies arrived, they made contact with the suspect (identified as Richard Schroder) and the victim. They identified evidence of a physical altercation,” Navarro said. “The female adult victim declined medical treatment.”

Navarro said Schroder, 49, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and is “being held in lieu of 50,000 bail.”

She also referenced his arrest the month prior, saying: “A similar incident occurred between the suspect and the victim… on April 2, 2019 at approximately 12:26 in the morning, where suspect Schroder was released on bond.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Schroder’s rep for comment.