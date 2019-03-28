Rita Moreno to attain rare ‘PEGOT’ status with addition of Peabody award

In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Rita Moreno arrives at the 33rd annual Imagen Awards in Los Angeles. | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

NEW YORK — Rita Moreno’s alphabet of awards is gaining another letter.

The Peabody Awards on Thursday announced it will honor the actress, singer and dancer with the career achievement award.

That means the 87-year-old will become the third person to achieve “PEGOT” status by winning a Peabody, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

She joins Barbra Streisand and Mike Nichols in holding the distinction.

Moreno gained widespread fame in the film “West Side Story.” She will be honored at the Peabody annual gala in New York City on May 18. She has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of the iconic film musical, with a cameo as a new character named Valentina.

The Peabody Awards will announce nominees for its 78th awards in TV, radio and digital media on April 9.

