Rob Lowe bringing his ‘Stories’ to Chicago

Based on a pair of his best-selling memoirs, actor Rob Lowe is bringing the stage tour of “Stories I Only Tell My Friends” to Chicago for one-night only, May 19, 2018, it as announced Monday.

“I decided to put what would be the third book into a show where I could go out directly to an audience and share and have an exchange with them directly,” Lowe said via statement “Frankly, I love meeting people, being out in front of them, hearing their comments. It’s really fun.”

Tickets ($25-$80) for the show (which includes a Q&A with audience members), at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, (151 W. Randolph) go on sale Dec. 13 at the theater box office or at broadwayinchicago.com.

Lowe is currently directing the remake of “The Bad Seed.” His film credits include “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “About Last Night,” “Thank You for Not Smoking” and “Wayne’s World.” His TV credits include “Parks and Recreation,” “Family Guy” and an Emmy Award-nominated turn on “The West Wing.” His most recent series is the CBS drama “Code Black.”