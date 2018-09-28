J.K. Rowling mystery, Bob Woodward book top Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists

J.K. Rowling tops the fiction best-sellers list, writing as Robert Galbraith.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith (aka J.K. Rowling) (Mulholland)

2. “Juror ?3” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

3. “Time’s Convert” by Deborah Harkness (Viking)

4. “Shadow Tyrants” by Cussler/Morrison (Putnam)

5. “In His Father’s Footsteps” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Leverage in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Sea Prayer” by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead)

8. “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “The Forbidden Door” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

11. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

12. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

13. “The Fall of Gondolin” by J.R.R. Tolkien (HMH)

14. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “My Struggle: Book Six” by Karl Ove Knausgaard (Archipelago)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon (Touchstone)

3. “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)

4. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

5. “In Pieces” by Sally Field (Grand Central)

6. “Leadership” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

7. “The Deep State” by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside)

8. “These Truths” by Jill Lepore (Norton)

9. “D&D Waterdeep Dragon Heist” (Wizards of the Coast)

10. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (William Morrow Cookbooks)

11. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

12. “Addicted to Outrage” by Glenn Beck (Threshold)

13. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

14. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

15. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)