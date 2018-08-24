Robin Leach, who was best known for being the host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” died early Friday in Las Vegas. He was 76.
Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes first announced the news on Twitter.
“Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas,” Katsilometes wrote. “He would have been 77 Wednesday. He suffered a second stroke Monday. He in hospice care. He’d been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas.”
Leach’s family sent a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where the revered Leach previously worked as a celebrity columnist.
“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow,” the statement said.
