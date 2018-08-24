Robin Leach, host of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,’ dies at 76

Robin Leach died Friday at 1:30 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. | Steven Bell / AP Images for Hard Rock

Robin Leach, who was best known for being the host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” died early Friday in Las Vegas. He was 76.

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes first announced the news on Twitter.

“Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas,” Katsilometes wrote. “He would have been 77 Wednesday. He suffered a second stroke Monday. He in hospice care. He’d been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas.”

Leach’s family sent a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where the revered Leach previously worked as a celebrity columnist.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow,” the statement said.

