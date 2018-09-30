Two artists collaborate to create Robin Williams mural on Concord Music Hall

A Robin Williams mural was painted on the Concord Music Hall during September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month. | Rahul Parikh/Sun-Times

The Concord Music Hall just got a little more magical.

A mural has appeared on the venue’s northwest wall depicting the late comic Robin Williams, surrounded by hundreds of laughing blue genies — the character he voiced in the animated movie “Aladdin.”

Artists Jerkface and Owen Dippie painted the mural, which shows an extreme close-up of William’s face in black and white. the genies are pointing and laughing. Williams’ eyes, like the genies, are blue.

Jerkface and Dippie said on their social media accounts that the art was a collaboration; Jerkface is known for his depictions of cartoon characters and Dippie often paints extremely detailed close-ups.

“We miss you Robin,” Jerkface wrote on Instagram, followed by a blue heart and genie emoji. Neither artist responded to requests for comment.

A spokesman for the venue, 2047 N. Milwaukee Ave., said he believed the mural was completed Tuesday night; he identified the artists, but declined further comment.

To some viewers, the mural represents suicide prevention, and September is suicide prevention month.

“It is pretty sad how they’re laughing at him and everyone perceives him as such a happy being, but deep down inside he’s not happy,” Alberto Lechuga, 25, said Friday on his second visit to the mural. Lechuga has been there twice because, he said, its message resonates with him.

“There’s times where I’m the one who’s supposed to be cheering someone else up and I’m going through something,” he said.

Passerby Renee Burger, 28, lives near the venue and stopped to see it on her way home from shopping.

“That’s what I love about this area,” Burger said; the venue is on the border of Wicker Park and Logan Square. “There’s so much wall art … just on the street to look at.”

Besides “Aladdin,” Williams’ other films include “Dead Poets Society” and “Good Will Hunting.” He was born in Chicago in 1951 and grew up in Lake Bluff and Lake Forest. He died Aug. 11, 2014 in his California home.

People experiencing suicidal thoughts or urges can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.