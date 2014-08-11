Our Pledge To You

08/11/2014, 06:46pm

Robin Williams wife releases statement on her husband’s death

By Michael Loring

Susan Schneider, Robin Williams’ wife, released the following statement to the New York Times’ Dave Itzkoff late Monday:

“This morning, I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings. I am utterly heartbroken. On behalf of Robin’s family, we are asking for privacy during our time of profound grief. As he is remembered, it is our hope that the focus will not be on Robin’s death but on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to millions.”

FILE AUGUST 11: According to reports August 11, 2014 actor Robin Williams has died of a suspected suicide in Tiburon, California. He was 63. HOLLYWOOD – NOVEMBER 09: Actor Robin Williams (R) and Susan Schneider arrive at the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures’ “Old Dogs” held at the El Capitan Theatre on November 9, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 503816433

