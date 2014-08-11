Robin Williams wife releases statement on her husband’s death

Susan Schneider, Robin Williams’ wife, released the following statement to the New York Times’ Dave Itzkoff late Monday:

“This morning, I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings. I am utterly heartbroken. On behalf of Robin’s family, we are asking for privacy during our time of profound grief. As he is remembered, it is our hope that the focus will not be on Robin’s death but on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to millions.”