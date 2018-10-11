Of the 15 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2019 class, only a handful — usually five or six — will end up getting inducted.
That means that many of the nominees announced this past week won’t make it.
To be eligible, performers must have released their first recording at least 25 years ago.
You can go online at rockhall.com until Dec. 9 to vote for who you’d like to see get in. The top five artists chosen by fans will be considered along with those chosen by voters in the music industry.
These 15 acts, all snubbed, easily could have earned a spot this year:
Beck
First year he’s eligible — “Golden Feelings” came out in 1993.
Blink-182
Few bands of its ’90s pop-punk generation have made it, other than Green Day in 2015.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Hip-hop is a relatively new addition to the Rock Hall. Bone Thugs’ generation of rappers deserves recognition.
Counting Crows
Grunge icons Nirvana and Pearl Jam made it in. What about the generation of ’90s alt-rockers who arrived in grunge’s wake?
Dave Matthews Band
DMB’s jam-band brethren haven’t had much luck making it in.
Depeche Mode
There’s a noticeable lack of ’80s British new wave in the Rock Hall.
Jane’s Addiction
The next Los Angeles rock group of its generation that should get in.
Jeff Buckley
Can Buckley make it in on the strength of a single album, “Grace,” his only full-length release before his death in 1997?
Judas Priest
Considering that Black Sabbath, Metallica, Deep Purple and Kiss made it in, Judas Priest belongs in the mix.
Kate Bush
Her hugely influential discography more than qualifies her.
Nine Inch Nails
Trent Reznor & Co. made industrial rock mainstream.
Outkast
Perhaps the year’s biggest snub of a newly eligible act.
Sheryl Crow
Has the critical love and hits she needs to make it in.
Snoop Dogg
Newly eligible this year, Snoop should get this tribute.
Usher
There should be an moratorium on any other R&B artists getting in until Janet Jackson finally makes it.