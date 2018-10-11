Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s worst snubs: These 15 acts deserved a nomination

1990s music icons Snoop Dogg and The Dave Matthews Band didn't make the cut for this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame possibles. | Getty Images

Of the 15 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2019 class, only a handful — usually five or six — will end up getting inducted.

That means that many of the nominees announced this past week won’t make it.

To be eligible, performers must have released their first recording at least 25 years ago.

You can go online at rockhall.com until Dec. 9 to vote for who you’d like to see get in. The top five artists chosen by fans will be considered along with those chosen by voters in the music industry.

These 15 acts, all snubbed, easily could have earned a spot this year:

Beck

First year he’s eligible — “Golden Feelings” came out in 1993.

Blink-182

Few bands of its ’90s pop-punk generation have made it, other than Green Day in 2015.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Hip-hop is a relatively new addition to the Rock Hall. Bone Thugs’ generation of rappers deserves recognition.

Counting Crows

Grunge icons Nirvana and Pearl Jam made it in. What about the generation of ’90s alt-rockers who arrived in grunge’s wake?

Dave Matthews Band

DMB’s jam-band brethren haven’t had much luck making it in.

Depeche Mode

There’s a noticeable lack of ’80s British new wave in the Rock Hall.

Jane’s Addiction

The next Los Angeles rock group of its generation that should get in.

Jeff Buckley

Can Buckley make it in on the strength of a single album, “Grace,” his only full-length release before his death in 1997?

Judas Priest

Considering that Black Sabbath, Metallica, Deep Purple and Kiss made it in, Judas Priest belongs in the mix.

Kate Bush

Her hugely influential discography more than qualifies her.

Nine Inch Nails

Trent Reznor & Co. made industrial rock mainstream.

Outkast

Perhaps the year’s biggest snub of a newly eligible act.

Sheryl Crow

Has the critical love and hits she needs to make it in.

Snoop Dogg

Newly eligible this year, Snoop should get this tribute.

Usher

There should be an moratorium on any other R&B artists getting in until Janet Jackson finally makes it.