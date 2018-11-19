Rolling Stones tour headed to Chicago’s Soldier Field

British rock band The Rolling Stones performs in concert during their Ole tour at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 24, 2016. | NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones are headed to America’s stadiums, and that includes a tour stop in Chicago.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, the band’s No Filter 13-show stadium tour kicks off April 20, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida, and wraps up June 21, 2019 at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 30.

More to come…