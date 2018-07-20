Roseanne on her racist Valerie Jarrett tweet: ‘I thought she was white’

Roseanne Barr claimed she thought Valerie Jarrett "was white" in a profane video attempting to explain her racist tweet. | Screenshot from Roseanne Barrs official YouTube page

Roseanne Barr posted a profanity-laced video Thursday offering a new explanation for her racist tweet about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, yelling that she “thought the bitch was white.”

In the minute-long clip posted Thursday to her official YouTube account, Barr fidgets in a chair next to a rotund statuette during a conversation with a man off-camera, before she bursts into a vulgar tirade.

“I’m trying to talk about Iran. I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett with the Iran deal. That’s what my tweet was about,” Barr says before shouting, “I thought the bitch was white, g——- it. I thought the bitch was white.”

Note: The following video contains numerous profanities. Discretion is advised.

In the May tweet Barr likened Jarrett, who is African-American, to the hypothetical offspring created by the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”

The actress blamed the sleep drug Ambien for her words and later said she “never would have wittingly called any black person . . . a monkey.”

The fiasco resulted in ABC canceling the hit revival of “Roseanne.” The network has planned a spin-off without Barr.