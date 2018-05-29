Roseanne apologizes to series co-workers; Twittersphere rallies around her

ABC canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, following star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet that referred to former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as "a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes.'" | AP file photo

Actress Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter late Tuesday, apologizing to her series co-workers for the loss of their jobs due to her “stupid tweet.”

Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Earlier in the day, Barr had apologized for her now-infamous and disparaging tweet about former White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, which prompted the swift cancellation of ABC’s hugely successful reboot of “Roseanne.” Channing Dungey, president of ABC entertainment, took the decisive action and issued a statement in which she called Barr’s comment about Jarrett “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

Barr’s apology to her co-workers came amid a series of retweets from the comedian, from supporters rallying around her and calling on fans of the neries reboot to boycott the network and its parent company, Disney.

In her tweet, Barr also mentioned she would be a guest Friday on comedian Joe Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.