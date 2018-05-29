Actress Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter late Tuesday, apologizing to her series co-workers for the loss of their jobs due to her “stupid tweet.”
Earlier in the day, Barr had apologized for her now-infamous and disparaging tweet about former White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, which prompted the swift cancellation of ABC’s hugely successful reboot of “Roseanne.” Channing Dungey, president of ABC entertainment, took the decisive action and issued a statement in which she called Barr’s comment about Jarrett “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”
Barr’s apology to her co-workers came amid a series of retweets from the comedian, from supporters rallying around her and calling on fans of the neries reboot to boycott the network and its parent company, Disney.
In her tweet, Barr also mentioned she would be a guest Friday on comedian Joe Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.