Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove dies at age 49

In this July 26, 2018 photo, American jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove performs at the Five Continents Jazz festival, in Marseille, southern France. The Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter has died at age 49. Manager Larry Clothier says in a statement that Hargrove died in New York on Friday, Nov. 2, from cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease. | AP Photo/Claude Paris

NEW YORK — Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove has died at age 49.

Manager Larry Clothier released a statement saying Hargrove died Friday in New York from cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease.

Hargrove was a prolific player who provided his jazz sounds to records across a range of styles. He played in sessions for Common, Erykah Badu and D’Angelo.

He won his first Grammy in 1998 with his Afro-Cuban band Crisol for its album “Habana.” He then won another in 2002 for “Directions in Music: Live at Massey Hall,” featuring a band he led with pianist Herbie Hancock and saxophonist Michael Brecker.

A native of Waco, Texas, Hargrove was discovered by fellow jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis while Hargrove was playing at a Dallas high school.