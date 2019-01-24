Studious Chicagoan, Season 10’s ‘Miss Vanjie’ to compete on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, who made a memorable exit from the last season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," will return for the upcoming Season 11. | VH1

Every time RuPaul thinks she’s seen everything on her VH1 drag competition, the host says, “a new crop of killer queens sashay their way into my heart and leave me gagging for more.”

Judging from the nest lineup, “this might be the most sickening season of all time.”

The 15 drag queens competing on the upcoming 11th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” include Season 10 favorite, a ballet dancer and a Chicago doctoral candidate. Here’s the full roster:

• A’keria C. Davenport, the reigning Miss Black Universe from Dallas.

• Ariel Versace of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, an Instagram favorite for her “Disney princess aesthetic.”

• Brooke Lynn Hytes, the former ballet pro from Nashville.

• Honey Davenport, a New Yorker mentored by “Drag Race” alum Sahara Davenport.

• Kahanna Montrese, a Las Vegas protege of “Drag Race” favorite Coco Montrese.

• Mercedes Iman Diamond, a Kenya native who made her name in the Minneapolis drag scene.

• Nina West, known for producing dance shows in and around Columbus, Ohio.

• Plastique Tiara, a Dallas performer inspired by Vietnamese pop stars.

• Ra’jah D. O’Hara, another Dallas queen, this one acclaimed for bold dance moves.

• Scarlet Envy, a New Yorker who finds inspiration in ’40s movies and the ’60s Warhol crowd.

• Shuga Cain, who quit the corporate world to be part of New York’s drag scene.

• Silky Nutmeg Ganache, a Chicagoan with a master’s who’s on her way to a Ph.D in philosophy.

• Soju, Korean native and L.A.-based host of a “Drag Race” fan show on YouTube.

• Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, who followed her Season 10 elimination with a backward exit that went viral.

• Yvie Oddly, who has been treating Denver drag fans to brainy conceptual themes.

No premiere date has been announced yet.