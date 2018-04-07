Scene at Racine — The cast of ‘A Taste of Things to Come’ presents ‘The Whomp’

Cast members from "A Taste of Things to Come" —Linedy Genao, Libby Servais, Marissa Rosen and Cortney Wolfson — perform a scene from the musical in the Sun-Times Racine Avenue studio, on April 6, 2018. | Erin Brown/Sun-Times

What happens when four 1950s Winnetka housewives/best friends meet weekly to discuss cooking, life and love (and a whole lot more) as the dawn of the sexual revolution of the 1960s looms large?

At the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut), those questions and more are answered in the musical “A Taste of Things to Come,” running through April 29.

The show’s saucy cast of characters — Agnes (played by Linedy Genao), Dottie (played by Marissa Rosen), Connie (played by Libby Servais) and Joan (played by Cortney Wolfson), stopped by the Sun-Times studio to perform a scene from the musical.

For the Sun-Times review of “A Taste of Things to Come,” click here.

For show times and tickets, visit broadwayinchicago.com.