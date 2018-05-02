Scene At Racine — The cast of ‘Cinderella’ performs ‘Do I Love You?’

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s beloved musical “Cinderella” has arrived at the Cadillac Palace Theatre for performances through May 6.

Starring Tatyana Lubov as Ella, and Louis Griffin as Prince Topher, the Tony Award-winning musical (familiar to fans of the 1965 television film of the same name) tells the fairy tale story of a young girl who goes from a ragamuffin existence to the arms of a prince in a world where impossible dreams (with a little help and determination) really do come true. The lush R&H score features such memorable tunes as “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Stepsisters’ Lament,” “In My Own Little Corner,” and of course, the romantic duet, “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” It is the latter, which Lubov and Griffin performed recently at the Sun-Times studios.

Scene at Racine is an occasional series of theatrical performances taped at the Chicago Sun-Times studios as part of our commitment to shining a light on Chicago’s vibrant arts and culture offerings.