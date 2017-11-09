Seemingly smug at first, ‘Tragedy Girls’ ends up effective horror

Confession.

At first I was put off by the performances by Brianna Hildebrand and Alexandra Shipp in “Tragedy Girls.”

Too smug. Too much winking-at-the-audience. Too much transparent acting.

It was as if they’d seen “Heathers” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Scream” and “Scary Movie” and a dozen other self-referential hipster-slasher-clever films, and they were “owning it” and not acting it.

My mistake.

As director/co-writer Tyler Macintyre’s brutally effective and razor-sharp slasher/satire “Tragedy Girls” tells its tale, the performances by Hildebrand and Shipp become increasingly empathetic and surprising.

Perhaps the biggest reveal in “Tragedy Girls” is the discovery of two star-potential actresses in a film from a seriously talented filmmaker.

In the meantime, I don’t want to oversell a near-great B-movie that is nonetheless a B-movie.

Suffice to say “Tragedy Girls” has great fun with myriad horror movie tropes.

★★★ 1⁄2

Gunpowder & Sky presents a film directed by Tyler Macintyre and written by Macintyre and Chris Lee Hill. Rated R (for strong bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references). Running time: 90 minutes. Opens Friday at Regal City North and on demand.