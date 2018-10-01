WATCH: Serena Williams sings topless for breast cancer awareness

Serena Williams posted a video of herself topless singing "I Touch Myself" to get Instagram page for breast cancer awareness. | Instagram

Tennis superstar Serena Williams caught the attention of many when she posted a topless video of herself singing to Instagram.

Turning heads is exactly what the athlete was going for. The video was made in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to remind women to self-check regularly.

In the clip, Williams covered her breasts with her hands while singing the Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself.” The video was created as part of the I Touch Myself Project to honor Divinyls frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett, who died of breast cancer.

Williams admitted the video was uncomfortable to shoot and post, but she did it because of how important breast cancer awareness is.

“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world,” Williams wrote in the Sunday post. “Early detection is key — it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.”