Tennis superstar Serena Williams caught the attention of many when she posted a topless video of herself singing to Instagram.
Turning heads is exactly what the athlete was going for. The video was made in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to remind women to self-check regularly.
In the clip, Williams covered her breasts with her hands while singing the Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself.” The video was created as part of the I Touch Myself Project to honor Divinyls frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett, who died of breast cancer.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself
Williams admitted the video was uncomfortable to shoot and post, but she did it because of how important breast cancer awareness is.
“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world,” Williams wrote in the Sunday post. “Early detection is key — it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.”