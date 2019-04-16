‘Sesame Street’ to visit Chicago, other cities this summer to mark 50th season

Big Bird, Elmo and other "Sesame Street" characters are expected to show up in Chicago in June as part of a road trip celebrating the show's 50th anniversary. | HBO

Big Bird, Elmo and stars of “Sesame Street” are leaving their quiet neighborhood and embarking on a road trip.

The nonprofit Sesame Workshop said Tuesday a selection of Muppets will take part in a 10-city trip to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary campaign with free park festivals, live performances and kid-friendly activities.

A three-day visit to Chicago will culminate in a free family festival and stage show June 29 at the Museum of Science and Industry.

A TV crew will film segments for the show’s 50th season, beginning in November on HBO and PBS, about important Chicago people and places and what kids love about their communities.

“ ‘Sesame Street’ has been educating and supporting children across Illinois since 1969, and we’re excited to welcome them to Illinois in late June,” said Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement issued by Sesame Workshop. “Making sure our children get a quality education in their earliest years has been a decades-long passion of mine, and one that I’m excited to champion as governor.”

Other destinations will include New York; Washington, D.C.; Pittsburgh; Detroit; Dallas; Kansas City; Denver; Seattle, and Los Angeles.

Amenities at the free Chicago festival will include a giant maze, a treasure dig, a milk-and-cookies station, photo ops and chances to win a Caribbean family vacation.

Click here to RSVP for the free festival.