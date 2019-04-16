‘Sesame Street’ to visit Chicago, other cities this summer to mark 50th season
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Big Bird, Elmo and stars of “Sesame Street” are leaving their quiet neighborhood and embarking on a road trip.
The nonprofit Sesame Workshop said Tuesday a selection of Muppets will take part in a 10-city trip to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary campaign with free park festivals, live performances and kid-friendly activities.
A three-day visit to Chicago will culminate in a free family festival and stage show June 29 at the Museum of Science and Industry.
A TV crew will film segments for the show’s 50th season, beginning in November on HBO and PBS, about important Chicago people and places and what kids love about their communities.
“ ‘Sesame Street’ has been educating and supporting children across Illinois since 1969, and we’re excited to welcome them to Illinois in late June,” said Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement issued by Sesame Workshop. “Making sure our children get a quality education in their earliest years has been a decades-long passion of mine, and one that I’m excited to champion as governor.”
Other destinations will include New York; Washington, D.C.; Pittsburgh; Detroit; Dallas; Kansas City; Denver; Seattle, and Los Angeles.
Amenities at the free Chicago festival will include a giant maze, a treasure dig, a milk-and-cookies station, photo ops and chances to win a Caribbean family vacation.
Click here to RSVP for the free festival.