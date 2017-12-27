Shakira postpones tour, reschedules dates including Chicago

In this May 16, 2017 photo, Colombian performer Shakira poses for a portrait in New York to promote her 11th album "El Dorado". | Victoria WIll/Invision/AP

On the advice of her doctors, Grammy Award-winner Shakira is postponing the U.S. and European legs of her El Dorado World Tour, which was set to kick off in January in Florida. The tour will now kick off on June 5 in Cologne, Germany.

Affected tour dates have been rescheduled, including a previously slated Jan. 23 date at the United Center. The tour will now arrive at the venue in Chicago on Aug. 3, 2018. Tickets for the January show date are valid for the new date or refunds can be made at point of purchase.

The Colombian superstar is still dealing with a vocal cord hemorrhage that was detected by doctors in October after the singer experienced hoarseness and difficulty singing. Despite full vocal rest, the ailment has not yet fully healed, prompting the tour’s delay. On her Facebook page Wednesday, Shakira thanked her fans for all their love and support. But after exploring all options, “I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal,” she wrote in part.

Rescheduled Latin American tour dates have not yet been announced. Shakira released her latest album, “El Dorado,” in May.