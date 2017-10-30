Shaquille O’Neal, other guest hosts to fill in for Jimmy Kimmel

Guest hosts are stepping in to cover for Jimmy Kimmel as the comedian abruptly takes the week off for medical reasons.

NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will fill in on tonight’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on ABC, speaking to guests Mila Kunis and Aisha Tyler and introducing musical guests Ty Dolla $ign and YG.

Completing the week as guest hosts will be Foo Fighters musician Dave Grohl on Tuesday, actor Channing Tatum on Wednesday and actress Jennifer Lawrence on Thursday.

Kimmel’s six-month-old son Billy had heart surgery shortly after his birth. His statement explaining his absence this week is somewhat cryptic: “As a precautionary measure, the scheduled second heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy had to be postponed this week due to the common cold.” He thanked the guest hosts for stepping in “while he, his wife and children sneeze on each other.”