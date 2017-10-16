Show alumni on deck for opening of ‘SNL’ exhibit here

Tim Meadows will be among the SNL alumni on hand for the Chicago opening of the exhibit "Saturday Night Live: The Experience." | Chicago Sun-Times File Photo

For the opening-night gala party Friday for “Saturday Night Live: The Experience,” a number of “SNL” mainstays past and present are scheduled to attend at the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

Among the “Saturday Night Live” alumni planning to be at the launch party for the exhibition showcasing artifacts from the iconic TV show are Nora Dunn, Tim Kazurinsky, Tim Meadows, Julia Sweeney and writer Michael McCarthy. Current cast members coming include Alex Moffat, Chris Redd and Luke Null — all tied to Chicago’s Second City and iO Theater.

The “SNL” exhibit opens to the public Saturday and is slated to run through the rest of the year. Chicago is the second stop on the show’s national tour, following its opening in New York.