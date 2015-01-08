Sia apologizes for music video with Shia LaBeouf and 12-year-old

Pop star Sia apologized Wednesday for her new music video that features Shia LaBeouf dancing provocatively with a 12-year-old girl.

In the “Elastic Heart” clip, the stripped-down LaBeouf, 28, is trapped in a large cage with young Maddie Ziegler, the nimble “Dance Moms” student who drew acclaim for her frantic moves in an earlier Sia video, “Chandelier.”

Sia tweeted that she anticipated the video would draw cries of “pedophilia” but that its stars were “the only actors I felt could play these two warring ‘Sia’ self states.” She apologized “to those who feel triggered” by the animalistic dancing.