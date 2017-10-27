Simon Cowell sent to hospital after fall in London home

Entertainment mogul Simon Cowell (“America’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor”) was hospitalized Friday for a period of time following what’s been described as “a bad fall” in his London home.

According to The Sun, Cowell was taken from his house on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace on Friday morning. It says the 58-year-old TV personality is thought to have fainted and fallen down the stairs.

TMZ.com is reporting Cowell returned to his home a few hours later, and “gave the thumbs-up on his way into the house. The website earlier reported Cowell had to get a CAT scan after fainting while walking up a steep staircase.”

Simon was scheduled to return to work on England’s “The X Factor” on Saturday, where the live judging episodes are slated to begin. According to The Mirror, Simon revealed this about his return to the hit series: “I will be back but I don’t know about tomorrow.”