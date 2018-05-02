Singer Barry Manilow returns to Las Vegas for series of shows

Singer Barry Manilow peforms during the curtain call of "Manilow On Broadway" opening night at the St. James Theatre on January 29, 2013 in New York City. | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — Singer Barry Manilow is returning to Las Vegas for shows starting this month at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Westgate Resorts founder and CEO David Siegel says in a statement that Manilow is “an icon and one of the world’s greatest performers.”

The 74-year-old Manilow had a residency at the same theater from 2005 to 2010 when the resort known as the Las Vegas Hilton. He later had a two-year stint at the Paris Las Vegas.

Manilow says in a statement that he has great memories of Las Vegas and is excited to return.

Tickets for Manilow’s 85-minute show celebrating his greatest hits such as “Mandy” and “Can’t Smile Without You” will go on sale Wednesday. They range from $19.75 to $329.75.



Associated Press