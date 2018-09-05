Chance the Rapper’s horror movie ‘Slice’ set for a one-night premiere next week

A fast-acting group of fans will get the first — and perhaps only — chance to see Chance the Rapper’s film debut on a Chicago big screen.

People on Tuesday snapped up every ticket to the world premiere of “Slice,” a spoofy horror movie starting the hip-hop hero alongside Zazie Beetz of “Atlanta,” Rae Gray of “Fear the Walking Dead” and Paul Scheer of “The League.” The one-night-only screening will begin at 7 p.m. Monday at Arclight Cinemas Chicago and will be followed by a Q&A with the four co-stars along with writer-director Austin Vesely.

The event was announced on the Twitter accounts of Chance, Vesely and other “Slice” participants. The film and Q&A will be simulcast in 20 other cities nationwide.

What happens to the film after that? A Chicago rep for the film declined to comment, but fan sites speculated “Slice” may bypass theaters and go straight to on-demand outlets and home video.

The frenetic “Slice” trailer, released two weeks ago, indicates the plot has something to do with murdered pizza deliverers, werewolves and a restaurant “built on a gateway to hell.” Originally called “Kingfisher,” the film was shot in Joliet in 2016.

Although “Slice” marks his feature-length debut, Chance has dabbled in acting before: in a Vice short film called “Mr. Happy” and in a well-received stint hosting “Saturday Night Live.”