Smashing Pumpkins reveal new album; LISTEN to new song

The Smashing Pumpkins late Thursday night revealed the details about their new album — their first studio effort in nearly two decades. It’s title is a mouthful.

“Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun” features founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, along with guitarist Jeff Schroeder. Released on Corgan’s label, Martha’s Music,” and produced by Grammy-winner Rick Rubin, the album is due Nov. 16.

To celebrate the announcement, the band also released a new track, “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts),” to accompany the previously released “Solara.” The album can be preordered at the band’s website starting today.

In addition, the band hits the road later this fall for select dates in Europe and then return to Chicago for a Nov. 30 gig at the Aragon, “101-WKQX The Nights We Stole Christmas with Smashing Pumpkins.” Albert Hammond Jr. opens. Tickets (17+over) are available at ticketmaster.com

Here’s the full track list:

1. “Knights of Malta”

2. “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”

3. “Travels”

4. “Solara”

5. “Alienation”

6. “Marchin’ On”

7. “With Sympathy”

8. “Seek and You Shall Destroy”

The album’s announcement came on the heels of the Pumpkins’ Shiney and Oh So Bright Tour that ended last week and featured a two-night stand at the United Center.