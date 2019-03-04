Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tour headed to Chicago

Chicago’s Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are hitting the road this summer in a co-headlining tour that arrives August 15 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park it was announced Monday.

AFI is the special guest for all shows for the 16-date, outdoor arena trek throughout the month of August, kicking off Aug. 8 in New Jersey.

RELATED

This is the Pumpkins’ second road trip in as many years, hot on the heels of last year’s sold out “reunion” Shiny Oh So Bright Tour which boasted Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, Jeff Schroeder, Jack Bates and Katie Nelson. The band released also released “Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun,” its 10th studio effort in November.

Tickets for the Tinley Park show will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 8 via livenation.com. A special presale for Citi card cardmembers only kicks off at 10 a.m. March 5.