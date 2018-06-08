Smashing Pumpkins release new single ‘Solara’: LISTEN HERE

The founding members of Smashing Pumpkins — Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin — today released “Solara,” their first recording in nearly two decades.

The pulsating tune was produced by Rick Rubin and also features longtime Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

The band kicks off its Shiny And Oh So Bright tour in July, with two nights (Aug. 13-14) slated for the United Center. The tour lineup will feature Corgan, Chamberlin, Iha, Schroeder, bassist Jack Bates and keyboardist Katie Cole. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.