Smashing Pumpkins tour arrives in Chicago this summer

In this Saturday, March 26, 2017 file photo, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

The Smashing Pumpkins, featuring Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, will bring their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour to Chicago late this summer with an Aug. 13 stop at United Center, it was announced Thursday. In addition, guitarist Jeff Schroeder will also be joining the band on the cross-country trek.

Tickets for the 36-city tour, which kicks off July 12 in Glendale, Arizona, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at www.smashingpumpkins.com and LiveNation.com.

The tour will feature songs from the band’s first five albums, “Gish,” “Siamese Dream,” “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,” “Adore” and “Machina/The Machines of God.”

In making today’s announcement, Corgan said: “This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang.”