‘SNL’ hires performer from L.A., three writers from Chicago

A comic actor from California will be the lone addition to the on-air team at “Saturday Night Live” when the NBC show begins its 44th season next week.

Ego Nwodim, a performer at the UCB Theatre in Los Angeles, has signed on as a featured player, NBC announced Friday. Among her works in L.A. was a one-woman show: “Great Black Women … and Then There’s Me.”

“SNL” had an opening after parting ways with Luke Null, a veteran of Chicago’s Annoyance and iO theaters.

Behind the scenes, four new writers have been added to the “SNL” staff, three of them from Chicago: Alan Linic, Alison Gates and Eli Mandel. The other, Bowen Yang, hails from Brooklyn.

Adam Driver will host the season premiere on Sept. 29, with musical guest Kanye West.